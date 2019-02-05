Try 1 month for 99¢

EAGLE BUTTE | Lyle Maynard, 80, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Medicine Wheel Village, Eagle Butte.

Lyle is survived by his brothers: Ralph (Kathy) Maynard and Gene (Renee) Maynard; his children: Halley (Tina Red Bird) Maynard, Del (Marla) Maynard, Kris (Dan) Schrempp, Beau Maynard, and Gary (Nikki) Cudmore; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the United Church of Christ, with Pastor Pauline Webb presiding. Burial will follow at the Eagle Butte Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the church, with visitation one hour prior.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Lyle’s arrangements (familyfuneralhome.net).

