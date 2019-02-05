EAGLE BUTTE | Lyle Maynard, 80, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Medicine Wheel Village, Eagle Butte.
Lyle is survived by his brothers: Ralph (Kathy) Maynard and Gene (Renee) Maynard; his children: Halley (Tina Red Bird) Maynard, Del (Marla) Maynard, Kris (Dan) Schrempp, Beau Maynard, and Gary (Nikki) Cudmore; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the United Church of Christ, with Pastor Pauline Webb presiding. Burial will follow at the Eagle Butte Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the church, with visitation one hour prior.
Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Lyle’s arrangements (familyfuneralhome.net).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.