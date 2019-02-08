EAGLE BUTTE | Lyle Maynard, 80, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Medicine Wheel Village, Eagle Butte.
Lyle Maynard was born July 28, 1938, in Dupree to Edwin and Eulalah (Carter) Maynard.
On Oct. 15, 1960, Lyle married the love of his life, Patsy Annis, in Rapid City. Lyle, Patsy and family lived on their ranch along the Cheyenne River near Cherry Creek. Lyle spent his younger years ranching during the day and riding broncs and team roping in the evenings. Lyle and Patsy traveled all over the United States to rodeos, but because his young family was so important to him, he kept most of his rodeoing close to home. Among other rodeo accomplishments, Lyle won the 1963 NRCA Saddle Bronc Riding, 1963 SDRA Saddle Bronc Riding, and 1966 SDRA Saddle Bronc Riding.
Lyle continued to support rodeo later in his life, encouraging his children to be involved as well. He thoroughly enjoyed his horses, cattle, fishing, hunting, and family ranch life. Lyle always had a good horse to gather cattle or horses along the Cheyenne River breaks. Eventually, Lyle traded a horse for a four-wheeler, but continued to ranch until the fall of 2018 when he moved to Medicine Wheel Village in Eagle Butte.
Lyle is survived by his brothers, Ralph (Kathy) Maynard and Gene (Renee) Maynard; his children, Halley (Tina Red Bird) Maynard, Del (Marla) Maynard, Kris (Dan) Schrempp, Beau Maynard, and Gary (Nikki) Cudmore; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; his parents, Edwin and Eulalah Maynard; and one sister, Bernice.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. today at the United Church of Christ Church, with Pastor Pauline Webb presiding. Burial will follow at the Eagle Butte Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Medicine Wheel Village.
Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Lyle’s arrangements (familyfuneralhome.net).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.