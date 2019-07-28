{{featured_button_text}}

BLACK HAWK | Daniel Charles McBee, 64, died July 25, 2019.

Memorial visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 6 p.m. prayer services on July 30, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 31, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Rapid City.

the life of: McBee, Daniel C.
