Ted McBride: 1949 – 2018
Born in Los Angeles, CA, to Wallace and Erma (Potter) McBride, Ted is survived by his wife, Mary Linda McBride, Rapid City; his brother, Larry (Courtney) McBride, Westlake Village, CA; step daughters, Elizabeth Williams, Rapid City, and Cassandra (Shawn) McLaughlin, Alexandria, VA. McBride was the loving grandfather of Margaret (Cody) Lasko, Judith, and Albert Williams; Malachy, Rosemary, Patrick, and Genevieve McLaughlin.
McBride earned an Undergraduate Degree in Theatre Arts and a Doctorate in Law from the University of South Dakota. He then made South Dakota his permanent home. A Federal Prosecutor, McBride was known by friends as “Ted the Fed.” He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Dept. of Justice in South Dakota; as a Criminal Education Coordinator at the Department of Justice in Washington DC; as the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota in the Clinton Administration; in a private law firm; as a SD State Assistant Attorney General; and once again as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. In recent years McBride served on the South Dakota Judicial Qualifications Commission.
Upon his retirement in 2017, Ted McBride was presented with a Life Time Achievement Award by the South Dakota Lawyers Association, and a Governor’s Proclamation naming November 12, 2017, as “Ted McBride Day.”
McBride was active in Black Hills Playhouse, Group Theatre, Sioux Falls Playhouse, and Black Hills Community Theatre, among others. He performed in an incredible number of plays and dramatic presentations in his lifetime. McBride also belonged to the SD Bar Association, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Friends of SD Public Broadcasting, West Boulevard Neighborhood Association, SD Wildlife Association, and Pet Partners. Many will recall seeing McBride walking his white standard poodle, Manley, on West Boulevard and in downtown Rapid City.
McBride enjoyed acting, reading, cooking, bicycling, and gardening. He was admired for his thorough knowledge of wine. He patronized theatre arts; symphonic, chamber, jazz, and blue grass concerts; and local musicians’ performances. Although he enjoyed many forms of music, he was partial to classical music and to The Grateful Dead. In travels with his wife, McBride especially savored opera productions and fine dining. His family and friends will remember Ted McBride as a Renaissance Man.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the First Congregation United Church of Christ. Inurnment of his ashes will take place at a future date.
The family has suggested memorials to either the Black Hills Community Theater or WAVI.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting Ted’s online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
