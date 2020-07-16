McBride, William 'Bill'

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” McBride went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Bill was born the 31st of August 1924, in the town of Hawthorne, CA. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Flora Jean; his two brothers, Jack and Ed; and his parents, Ethel Iona Patton McBride and Ivan Taylor McBride.
At the age of two, Bill’s family returned to the Black Hills, where he spent the rest of his years. The family lived for a time near Crystal Cave. During the summers Bill and his brother Jack would walk up to Crystal Cave and go with the cave tours. They enjoyed this because they were recognized as the grandsons of A. C. McBride, who discovered the cave. Bill attended school in Tilford and Piedmont.
He worked as a ranch hand on various ranches throughout the Hills, until he was hired by the U.S. Forest Service. He worked for the Forest Service for 37 years serving in fire management, recreation, and range livestock management. This job took he and his family to various districts throughout the Black Hills — Pactola, Rochford, Lead, and Rapid City. He retired in 1983 from the Forest Service but served in many volunteer organizations both during his career and also during retirement.
On April 9, 1955, Bill married Flora Jean Trusler in Des Moines, IA. They had three children: Steve, Becky, and Deb. They built a life of traveling, visiting nearly every state in the United States and many Canadian provinces.
Bill enjoyed carpentry his whole life using this hobby to construct the church pews in their little church in Rochford. He volunteered for several kinds of groups and service organizations including the Lead Fire Department, the churches in every town they lived, the Journey Museum, the Rapid City Kiwanis clubs, and the board of directors and financial committees for area credit unions. Bill and Flora were also longtime members of the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.
In 2014, Bill gave up his carpentry tools and he and Flora moved into Somerset Assisted Living Center. After Flora’s death, Bill moved into The Village at Skyline Pines, where he spent his final years.
Bill is survived by his three children: Steve McBride and wife Carey of Black Hawk, Becky De Boer and husband Steve of Le Mars, IA, and Deb Morrison and husband Doug of Sioux Falls. He has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Kirk Funeral Home, with burial at Pine Lawn following the service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.