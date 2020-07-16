McBride, William 'Bill'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” McBride went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Bill was born the 31st of August 1924, in the town of Hawthorne, CA. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Flora Jean; his two brothers, Jack and Ed; and his parents, Ethel Iona Patton McBride and Ivan Taylor McBride.

At the age of two, Bill’s family returned to the Black Hills, where he spent the rest of his years. The family lived for a time near Crystal Cave. During the summers Bill and his brother Jack would walk up to Crystal Cave and go with the cave tours. They enjoyed this because they were recognized as the grandsons of A. C. McBride, who discovered the cave. Bill attended school in Tilford and Piedmont.

He worked as a ranch hand on various ranches throughout the Hills, until he was hired by the U.S. Forest Service. He worked for the Forest Service for 37 years serving in fire management, recreation, and range livestock management. This job took he and his family to various districts throughout the Black Hills — Pactola, Rochford, Lead, and Rapid City. He retired in 1983 from the Forest Service but served in many volunteer organizations both during his career and also during retirement.