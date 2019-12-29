McCall, Margaret I.
0 entries

McCall, Margaret I.

  • 0

ELK GROVE, Calif. | Margaret Irene McCall, 97, died Dec. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret McCall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News