CHAMPLIN, Minn. | Wanda Colleen (Baldwin) McClanahan, 90, died on Jan. 10, 2019, in Champlin. She was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Picher, OK, to Albert and Ruth Baldwin.
Wanda grew up during the Great Depression in Kansas among a vast extended family. She met Lester in Lawrence, KS, and they married on Feb. 20, 1949. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2016.
Their life was one of adventure in the National Park Service. Wherever they lived, Wanda immersed herself in church, social and charitable groups, and the national parks family.
Wanda was never one to sit around wasting time. She was thrifty to a fault and never bought something if she could make it. Wanda was active in the life of Custer (SD) Lutheran Fellowship, as well as a dedicated volunteer for many groups.
Wanda was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband, Lester. She is survived by her children and spouses: Michael and Laura McClanahan, Patrick and Marge McClanahan, and Neysa and David Jensen. Her grandchildren and spouses/partners: Kent and LeAnn McClanahan, Ryan McClanahan and Amy Massen-Shidla, Leah and Nick Wolter, Nathan and Carrie McClanahan, Sean and Kelsey McClanahan, Ian McClanahan, Melissa Jensen, Emily Jensen and Isaac Palmgren, and Peter Jensen. Her great-grandchildren: Brynn, Claire, Amelia, Aiden, and Levi.
She will be buried next to her husband, Lester, in the Custer Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on July 26, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship.
Memorials may be made in memory of Wanda McClanahan to the Sjögren’s Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 or Sjogrens.org.
But perhaps the best memorial you could give is to volunteer your time and help as many people as you can in whatever way you can for as long as you can. Wanda would be honored by that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.