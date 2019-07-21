CHAMPLIN, Minn. | Wanda Colleen (Baldwin) McClanahan, 90, died Jan. 10, 2019, in Champlin.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Custer (SD) Lutheran Fellowship, with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. Committal services will follow at the Custer Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.
