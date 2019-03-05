Try 3 months for $3

HOT SPRINGS | Karen Martha McCleery, 80, died March 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on March 9 at Southern Hills Evangelical Free Church.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home 

Celebrate
the life of: McCleery, Karen M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments