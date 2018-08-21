Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOT SPRINGS | Beverly Mae McClure, 80, died Aug. 18, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 23, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, at Highland Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: McClure, Beverly M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments