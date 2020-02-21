McClure, Enid L.
McClure, Enid L.

HOT SPRINGS | Enid Lucille McClure, 95, died Feb. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Evergreen Cemetery.

