RAPID CITY | Beatrice Viola McCoy, 92, died Jan. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

