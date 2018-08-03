Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Melba McCoy, 85, died July 31, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church.  Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

