RAPID CITY | Joseph Richard McDaniel Jr., 20, died April 15, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Wake services on April 23, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on April 25, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Keystone.

