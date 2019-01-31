MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. | Timothy Alex McDonald, 59, passed away Dec. 28, 2018, at home in Mount Juliet.
Tim fought a long hard battle with cancer for 12 years. Tim was born Dec. 29, 1958, to John Patrick McDonald and Sonya Maxine (Chercus) in Rapid City, SD.
Tim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn; his children, Daniel (Stacy), Amy, Benjamin, Jacob, Jennifer and Thomas (Angel), all of Tennessee; his mother, Sonya McDonald, Rapid City; siblings, Chris (Tom) Hermes, Timber Lake, SD, John McDonald Jr. (Mary) and Joseph McDonald (Karen), of Rapid City, SD; and his grandchildren, Kaylee McDonald, Morgan McDonald, Ezekiel Millican, Cami Brocker.
His father, John "Jack" McDonald Sr. and his brother, Michael McDonald of Everett, WA, preceded Tim in death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.