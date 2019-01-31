Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. | Timothy Alex McDonald, 59, passed away Dec. 28, 2018, at home in Mount Juliet.

Tim fought a long hard battle with cancer for 12 years. Tim was born Dec. 29, 1958, to John Patrick McDonald and Sonya Maxine (Chercus) in Rapid City, SD.

Tim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn; his children, Daniel (Stacy), Amy, Benjamin, Jacob, Jennifer and Thomas (Angel), all of Tennessee; his mother, Sonya McDonald, Rapid City; siblings, Chris (Tom) Hermes, Timber Lake, SD, John McDonald Jr. (Mary) and Joseph McDonald (Karen), of Rapid City, SD; and his grandchildren, Kaylee McDonald, Morgan McDonald, Ezekiel Millican, Cami Brocker.

His father, John "Jack" McDonald Sr. and his brother, Michael McDonald of Everett, WA, preceded Tim in death.

