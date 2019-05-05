{{featured_button_text}}
Velma McDougall

BROOKINGS, Ore. | Velma Marjorie (Rathke) McDougall, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Seaview Senior Living Community in Brookings.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1923, in Lemmon, ND, to Louise and Fred Rathke with sister Marcella and brothers Orville, Dorlan and Dewey Rathke (all deceased). She left South Dakota at the age of 18 and moved to California, where she met and then married Frank H. McDougall in San Francisco on Sept. 13, 1944. They had three children: Lynn Ann McDougall (deceased), and David and Scott McDougall. 

She and Frank lived all over California and finally following their boys ended up in Crescent City, CA, where they built a lovely home in the redwoods and enjoyed golfing and the outdoors. Once again, they followed their boys to the Seattle, WA, area where they lived in Richmond Beach, WA. She attended First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach for many years. Frank passed away in 1997 and Velma “Marjorie” stayed until 2016, when she accompanied Scott and Susan to Northern California. She lived at the Seaview Senior Living Community in Brookings until her death.

She is survived by her sons, David (Donna) and Scott (Susan); granddaughters, Chloe De La Mare and Sadie McDougall; grandson, Woodrow McDougall; great-grandson, Tenzin Lehman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She will return to Washington to rest with her loving husband Frank at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. She was a truly wonderful mother to her children as well as a friend to many — kind, generous and loving up to the end.

