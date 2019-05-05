BROOKINGS, Ore. | Velma Marjorie (Rathke) McDougall, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Seaview Senior Living Community in Brookings.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1923, in Lemmon, ND, to Louise and Fred Rathke with sister Marcella and brothers Orville, Dorlan and Dewey Rathke (all deceased). She left South Dakota at the age of 18 and moved to California, where she met and then married Frank H. McDougall in San Francisco on Sept. 13, 1944. They had three children: Lynn Ann McDougall (deceased), and David and Scott McDougall.
She and Frank lived all over California and finally following their boys ended up in Crescent City, CA, where they built a lovely home in the redwoods and enjoyed golfing and the outdoors. Once again, they followed their boys to the Seattle, WA, area where they lived in Richmond Beach, WA. She attended First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach for many years. Frank passed away in 1997 and Velma “Marjorie” stayed until 2016, when she accompanied Scott and Susan to Northern California. She lived at the Seaview Senior Living Community in Brookings until her death.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her sons, David (Donna) and Scott (Susan); granddaughters, Chloe De La Mare and Sadie McDougall; grandson, Woodrow McDougall; great-grandson, Tenzin Lehman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She will return to Washington to rest with her loving husband Frank at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. She was a truly wonderful mother to her children as well as a friend to many — kind, generous and loving up to the end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.