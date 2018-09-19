Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Leonard E. McElhaney, 79, died Sept. 8, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: McElhaney, Leonard E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments