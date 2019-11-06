{{featured_button_text}}

Derald "Bill" McElroy

RAPID CITY | Derald “Bill” McElroy, 85, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Bill was born to Raymond and Margaret McElroy in Naples, SD. On June 7, 1953, he married Alta Jones. They have two daughters, Kathy (Bob) and Nancy (Al). Their three grandchildren are Tracy Hall, Kent McKee, and Jessica McKee.

His wife, Alta is grateful that they were able to share 66 years of marriage. He is also survived by his brother, Floyd; sisters, Martha and Karyl; nephews, nieces, and numerous in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roy, Don, and Wayne.

Bill requested memorials be directed to the Rapid Valley Methodist Church “mortgage fund.”

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.

Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Derald McElroy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments