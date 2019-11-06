Derald "Bill" McElroy
RAPID CITY | Derald “Bill” McElroy, 85, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Bill was born to Raymond and Margaret McElroy in Naples, SD. On June 7, 1953, he married Alta Jones. They have two daughters, Kathy (Bob) and Nancy (Al). Their three grandchildren are Tracy Hall, Kent McKee, and Jessica McKee.
His wife, Alta is grateful that they were able to share 66 years of marriage. He is also survived by his brother, Floyd; sisters, Martha and Karyl; nephews, nieces, and numerous in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roy, Don, and Wayne.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill requested memorials be directed to the Rapid Valley Methodist Church “mortgage fund.”
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.
Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.