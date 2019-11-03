{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Georgia Ann McFarland, 85, died Oct. 13, 2019.

Time of Sharing from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 8, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Celebration of Life services at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, at the Belle Fourche United Methodist Church.

