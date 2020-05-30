McFarland, Ruth P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STURGIS | Ruth Piirto McFarland, 72, passed away at home on Jan. 5, 2020, with her husband Bruce McFarland by her side. She died after a battle with cancer, but she was eagerly anticipating being face to face with her Lord.

Ruth was born in Marquette, Michigan, to George and Pearl (Helmi Helena Eskelinen) Piirto, the second of three daughters. Her siblings are Jane Marie Piirto and Rebecca Anne Piirto Heath. Ruth grew up in Ishpeming, MI, and was involved with Bethel Lutheran Church, choir, Girl Scouts, Luther League, and orchestra. She attended Northern Michigan University where she received a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and a Bachelors in Secondary Education. She was a mother’s helper and public aid worker in Chicago, a student teacher in Green Bay, WI, a camp counselor at the U-NAH-LI-YA YMCA Camp where she was responsible for groups of eight 8th-grade girls for two-week canoe trips to the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota. It was at U-NAH-LI-YA that Ruth met her husband, Bruce. Many of the friendships made at the camp have continued to this day, even including annual reunions that are still going on.

Ruth and Bruce were married on Oct. 13, 1973 in Watertown, SD.