McFarland, Ruth P.

STURGIS | Ruth Piirto McFarland, 72, passed away at home on Jan. 5, 2020, with her husband Bruce McFarland by her side. She died after a battle with cancer, but she was eagerly anticipating being face to face with her Lord.
Ruth was born in Marquette, Michigan, to George and Pearl (Helmi Helena Eskelinen) Piirto, the second of three daughters. Her siblings are Jane Marie Piirto and Rebecca Anne Piirto Heath. Ruth grew up in Ishpeming, MI, and was involved with Bethel Lutheran Church, choir, Girl Scouts, Luther League, and orchestra. She attended Northern Michigan University where she received a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and a Bachelors in Secondary Education. She was a mother’s helper and public aid worker in Chicago, a student teacher in Green Bay, WI, a camp counselor at the U-NAH-LI-YA YMCA Camp where she was responsible for groups of eight 8th-grade girls for two-week canoe trips to the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota. It was at U-NAH-LI-YA that Ruth met her husband, Bruce. Many of the friendships made at the camp have continued to this day, even including annual reunions that are still going on.
Ruth and Bruce were married on Oct. 13, 1973 in Watertown, SD.
After marriage, Ruth worked as a school bus driver for Meade County, a home daycare facilitator, a substitute teacher, and a kindergarten teacher. She was a skilled weaver, quilter and knitter, and enjoyed creating things with her hands, including quilts for veterans and foster children. She was very active in her church, Open Bible Church of Sturgis, and hosted a ladies Bible study at her home. Ruth was a lifelong learner and reader, constantly renewing her mind and challenging herself to grow. She leaves behind a legacy of strong, unshakeable faith in Jesus. She loved her God, her husband, her daughters, family, and her community, with beautiful handmade touches reminding them of her.
She is survived by her spouse, Bruce McFarland, Sturgis; four daughters, Erin, Bloomington, MN, Elizabeth Poch (Tom), Bloomington, Rachel Beaird (Andrew), Sturgis, and Moriah McFarland (Dennis), Eugene, OR; grandchildren, Ian, Nina and Gwen Poch, Bloomington; Ransom, Hosanna and Nancy Beaird, Sturgis; sisters, Jane Marie Piirto, Reynoldsburg, OH, Rebecca Anne Heath, San Luis Obispo, CA; four nephews; and one niece. Also, Marilyn Savolainen and Jeff Schlukebier, devoted lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her father, George Isaac Piirto, and mother, Pearl Helena Eskelinen Piirto.
