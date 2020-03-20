McGee, Kevin L.
0 entries

McGee, Kevin L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Kevin Lee McGee, 49, died March 18, 2020.

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin McGee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News