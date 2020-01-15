McGrath Jr., William P.

SPEARFISH | William “Bill” P. McGrath Jr., 66, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Vigil services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the church, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels
