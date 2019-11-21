SPEARFISH | Beulah Ione (Petro) McKay was born on Oct. 26, 1919 on the family ranch in Rumford, SD. She was the fourth daughter and fifth child of Anna (Adams) Petro and Charles Petro. She passed away on Nov. 19, 2019 at the age of 100 years and 23 days at the Regional Hospice Care in Rapid City.
She attended schools in Edgemont, graduating from Edgemont High School in 1937, then left for Hot Springs to live with her sister Alta Mae Biever and where she took a job at the local dime store.
She caught the eye of handsome Larry McKay at the local roller-skating rink one weekend and after a brief courtship they were married in 1940. They lived in Hot Springs and Rapid City, with Larry joining the U.S. Navy in early 1944. After Larry's military service, they then worked together in the family business in Hot Springs until 1957, when they moved to Lead and opened McKay Jewelers. Beulah and Larry also operated businesses in Flagstaff, AZ and Rapid City. They moved to Spearfish in the early 1980s, where they worked side-by-side in a clock and engraving business, making Spearfish home for the next 35 years, with Beulah retiring in her late 80s.
She is survived by Denny & Kim McKay, Ann McKay Thompson & special friend Frank Farrar; grandchildren Dr. Robyn McKay McAvoy (Michael), Dr. Jennifer McKay White (Ty), Dr. Kimberlee McKay Solares (Andrew), Jeremy McKay, Dr. Murray Thompson (Jen); McLean Thompson Kerver JD (Michael), Kim Cockrum and Matt Cockrum (Chad); Ryan Smith (Laurie), Stephanie Slaba (Bruce), Lexie Smith, Heather (Larry) and Tyler McKay; and 13 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; a brother; husband, Larry; and son, Mickey.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. today at All Angel's Episcopal Church. Internment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider donating to the Lead Opera House or Realtors for Kids. Memorials can be sent to Denny McKay, 7015 Townsend St., Summerset, SD 57718.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.