McKay, John
0 entries

McKay, John

  • 0

STURGIS | John McKay, 78, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Rosary services will be at 12:30 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec/ 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Zell.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News