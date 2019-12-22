McKay, John
0 entries

McKay, John

  • 0

STURGIS | John McKay, 78, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

To plant a tree in memory of John McKay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News