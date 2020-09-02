McKee, Anna 'Jean'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Anna Jean McKee passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Sturgis, surrounded by her loving family members. While her first name was Anna, she was called Jean by her family and friends.

Jean was born December 31, 1926 to Vere and Maymie Hutchens on the family farm near Wood, South Dakota. She had four siblings: James, Ruby, Anita and Betty.

Jean graduated from Wood High School in 1944 and after graduation, she attended a six-week teaching course. She later returned to Black Hills State to continue her education and received her bachelor’s degree in 1973. Jean taught for more than 40 years in rural schools and ended her career with the Meade County School District. Jean's family was recognized by Black Hills State as the Legacy Family in 2016.

Jean married Robert (Bob) McKee on Sept. 30, 1947 in York, Nebraska and the two remained happily married until Bob passed in January, 1982. To this union were born two sons (Robert and Kenneth) and two daughters (Connie and Joyce).