Dale McKee

BLACK HAWK | Dale W. McKee, 80, passed away peacefully holding the hand of the love of his life, Raymalee on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

Dale was born on Feb. 27, 1938, to Harry and Emma (Schmidt) McKee in Wood, SD. Dale attended White River High School, graduating in 1955. He enjoyed farming in his earlier years and retired from the insurance industry in 1998. His greatest joy was visiting and joking around with family and friends. There is no denying how special his wife, children, grandchildren, and family were to him. We can all rest assured that Dale is in a much better place and know that he is having laughs with loved ones who passed before him.

Grateful for having shared Dale’s life are his best friend and soulmate, Raymalee McKee; son, Randy (Carol) McKee; daughters, Vicki (Ranj) McKee, Marcy (Jon) Farrar, and Marilyn McKee; sister, Sandy (Alan) Green; brother, Bruce (Kay) McKee; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

