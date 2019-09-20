{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | Carol Lynn McKenzie, 67, died Sept. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 21, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, at the Sturgis Brown High School Gymnasium.

Inurnment will be on Sept. 23, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

