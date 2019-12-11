{{featured_button_text}}

TOWNSEND, Mont. | Denise McKeown, 44, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, in Townsend.

The light of her life came when her son, Malcolm Innes, was born on August 8, 2008. Denise and Mike, Malcolm’s father, both loved to spend time with Malcolm and enjoyed taking him fishing and teaching Malcolm that fishing does not always equate to catching.

Denise enjoyed volunteering her time and helping others. Denise was involved in the Methodist Church, was temporary director for the Senior Center and worked with the Meals on Wheels program in Sturgis, SD. She was also a devoted member of the Kiwanis Club.

Denise is survived by her son, Malcolm; mother, Deb (Strang) Schultz; father, Pat McKeown; sister, Amanda (Scott) Flage; niece, Avery Flage; stepsister, Yvette Schultz; and her paternal grandfather, Louis McKeown.

Denise was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Irene and Larry Strang; paternal grandmother, Gail Baum; stepfather, Steve and stepmother, Linda.

Services are planned for a later date.

