TOWNSEND, Mont. | Denise McKeown, 44, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, in Townsend.
The light of her life came when her son, Malcolm Innes, was born on August 8, 2008. Denise and Mike, Malcolm’s father, both loved to spend time with Malcolm and enjoyed taking him fishing and teaching Malcolm that fishing does not always equate to catching.
Denise enjoyed volunteering her time and helping others. Denise was involved in the Methodist Church, was temporary director for the Senior Center and worked with the Meals on Wheels program in Sturgis, SD. She was also a devoted member of the Kiwanis Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Denise is survived by her son, Malcolm; mother, Deb (Strang) Schultz; father, Pat McKeown; sister, Amanda (Scott) Flage; niece, Avery Flage; stepsister, Yvette Schultz; and her paternal grandfather, Louis McKeown.
Denise was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Irene and Larry Strang; paternal grandmother, Gail Baum; stepfather, Steve and stepmother, Linda.
Services are planned for a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.