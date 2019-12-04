RAPID CITY | Eunabel Faye McKie, 84, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 10, 1934 to Herman and Lillian (Winterfeld) Vogel in Pipestone, MN. After she graduated from high school in Pipestone she worked at the school as a secretary. On the weekends she loved to dance to the bands at the ballroom in Hatfield, MN. In 1957, she married Norman Charles McKie in Pipestone, MN.
They moved to Brookings, where she worked for the Dean of Men helping Norm while he finished his degrees at SDSU. They moved to California for five years before relocating to Sturgis in 1966, where she worked for the Veterans Administration at Fort Meade. In 1978, they moved to Rapid City. They became involved members of the community.
Eunabel led an active life which included attending and teaching water exercise classes at the YMCA for 35+ years. During this time she was very involved with fundraising for the Y and served on the Board of Directors for several years. In her later years she participated in a yoga class and she also loved her daily walks with Norm followed by an afternoon candy bar. She enjoyed traveling and accomplished her goal of visiting all seven continents when they visited Antarctica on a cruise in 2016.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 38 years where she was active in Circle, Altar Guild and mission trips to the Rosebud Reservation. Eunabel was a 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi where she held all offices and won Sweetheart, Woman of the Year, Order of the Rose, Silver Circle and the Master Degree.
The most important thing in Eunabel’s life was her family. She attended innumerable ball games, soccer matches, gymnastic meets, wrestling matches and track meets in support of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her biggest joys was to welcome a new great-grandchild into her heart.
Eunabel was a long-term cancer survivor who fought her first battle against lymphoma in 1991. She emerged victorious and lived cancer free for 25 years. In 2017, her old foe returned in the form of small cell bladder cancer which she fought with all her resources until the end. Her final wish was to die at home which was made possible with the help of Regional Health Hospice and Home Instead.
Survivors include her husband, Norman McKie, Rapid City; son, Mark (Kristol) McKie, Rapid City; daughters, Faye (Sam) Bice of Rapid City and Tammy (James) Snider, Marco Island, FL; grandchildren, Matt (Kelsey) McKie, Karris (John) Kaiser, Kassie McKie (Adam) Shiffermiller, Joel (Blair) Bice and Kyle Bice, all of Rapid City, Mark Snider and Jeffrey Snider, both of New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Kora Bel and Lucy McKie, Lane and Ace Kaiser and Ellie Bice, all of Rapid City. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Trageser, Rochester, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Edward and Lillian Elizabeth Vogel and her brother, Virgil Vogel at age 21.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Wilbur Holz officiating. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery following the service.
Memorials in her name are preferred to the YMCA of Rapid City Sponsorship Fund for youth memberships at https://rcymca.org/forms/make-a-donation/ or the Trinity Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast Fund.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
