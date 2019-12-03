{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Eunabel McKie, 84, died Nov. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 6
Funeral Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
10:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
402 Kansas City Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 13
Graveside Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00AM
Mt View Cemetery
1901 Mt View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
