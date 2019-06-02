RAPID CITY | June McKie-Hamblet, 68, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
June was born on May 27, 1951, in Great Falls, MT, to Raymond and Eleanor (Campbell) Trowbridge. She is united in marriage to Col. Tracy Hamblet. She was previously married to Rod McKie and Richard Berger.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Ronald Trowbridge; sister, Susan Trowbridge; and her husband, Rod McKie in 2004.
She is survived by her husband, Col. Tracy Hamblet, Rapid City; son, Matthew Berger, Rapid City; her mother, Eleanor Enloe, Great Falls; sisters, Evelyn Williams, Great Falls, and Carol Campbell, Rapid City; brother, David Trowbridge, Rapid City; grandchildren, Marcus, Natalie, and Zachary Berger; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Family and friends may leave condolence wishes in her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
