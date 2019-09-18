PIEDMONT | Henry J. McKitterick Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Henry was born and raised in Tulsa, OK, and married his high school sweetheart in 1961. He graduated from the University of Tulsa and worked in sales and management until retiring from SD Cement/GCC Dakotah in 2006.
He is survived by his loving wife Judy; his four wonderful children, Monte (Kristie), Susan, Kelly (Bill), and Mark (Nikki); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and loyal dog Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Nell (Ledford) and older brother, Thomas.
Henry was a cowboy that loved his horses, an avid outdoorsman always fishing, hunting and work outside, but most of all he loved his hockey. Throughout his life, family and friends were very important to him. He had a deep faith in God and was a very kind, gentle, loving man.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Henry's name to either The Outdoor Campus West at parkswildlifefoundation.org/giving-options (if you wish, send the gift receipt to Judy after you donate), or the Mount Rushmore Retriever Club (contact them at rushmoreretrievers@gmail.com for instructions).
