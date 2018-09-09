RAPID CITY | Bonnie C. McLaughlin, 74, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Hills after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie Claire Schroeder was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Wessington Springs to Fred and Marie (Regynski) Schroeder. On July 21 1963, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Lyle "Butch" McLaughlin. They made their home in Rapid City. She worked in the optical field for more than 20 years and Black Hills Surgery Center for five years before retiring. She loved sewing, cooking, working in her garden, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her lifelong best friend and husband of 54 years, Lyle "Butch" McLaughlin of Rapid City; her sons, Robert (Michele) McLaughlin of Phoenix, AZ, and Corey (Susan) McLaughlin of Rapid City; Bonnie's seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Shirley Bender of Wessington Springs, and Pat (Raymond) Bold of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
A memorial has been established.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
