RAPID CITY | Bonnie C. McLaughlin, 74, died Aug. 31, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

the life of: McLaughlin, Bonnie C.
