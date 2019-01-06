Try 1 month for 99¢
Maryegene McLaughlin-Eriksen

COUPEVILLE, Wash. | With great sadness, the family of Maryegene McLaughlin-Eriksen announces her early passing on June 24, 2018, at the age of 75.

Maryegene is survived by her husband, Robert; sisters, Ann and Susan; brothers, Kevin and Terry; and her children, Erin, David and Shannon. She was devoted to her family and in particular her grandchildren and all of their interests and activities.

After her marriage, she resided for many years in Carmel and Pacific Grove, CA. Upon Robert’s retirement, she returned to the Pacific Northwest and established her home in Bellingham, WA. One of Maryegene’s favorite and most memorable places was Rapid City, SD, where she graduated from her beloved Cathedral High School in 1962. She was also very fond of her CHS classmates.

Remembrances are requested for your favorite charity or church. Ann, her sister, would love to communicate with Maryegene’s friends. She may be contacted by mail at Ann Hausmann, PO Box 189010, #187, Coronado, CA 92178-9010 or by e-mail at jamesphausmann@gmail.com.

Celebrate
the life of: McLaughlin-Eriksen, Maryegene
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments