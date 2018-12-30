Try 1 month for 99¢
McLaughlin, Terry

STURGIS & RAPID CITY | Terry McLaughlin, 70, died Dec. 28, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; siblings, Garry and Shirley; and many cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

A gathering of remembrance for family and friends is planned for a later date in January 2019.

Kirk Funeral Home

