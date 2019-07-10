{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Darrell G. McNabb, 72, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Regional Health Home Plus Hospice. He was born August 15, 1946 in Gage, OK, to Elbert and Esther E. (Steinley) McNabb.

He is survived by his wife, Connie McNabb; three sons, Gene (Jennie), Rob (Barb) and Gregg (Jena); six grandchildren; and two brothers.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

