McPherson, Ardelle L.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. | Ardelle L. McPherson, 89, died peacefully with her children by her side on Sept. 1, 2020 at her home in Oro Valley, AZ.

Ardelle was born at home in Willow Lake, SD on May 2, 1931 as the youngest of three children of Emma and Peter Meyer. She attended school and graduated from Willow Lake High School at age 17.

Ardelle attended Huron College, Huron SD, and after six weeks, she returned to teach rural school for three years in Willow Lake and assist her parents on their farm. On returning to Huron College, she met and married Daniel W. McPherson in 1953, and they both graduated from college in 1957. Ardelle and Dan had two children, Lorrane and Daniel.

Ardelle had a passion for teaching. She taught in Huron for three years, moving to Irwin, SD, then to Clear Lake, SD, and finally to Sheldon, IA, where they made their home until 1975. Moving then to Chadron, NE, Pierre, SD, and Kearney, NE, Ardelle continued to teach, mostly middle school students. When asked about teaching that age, she often remarked “Somebody has got to love them!” Ardelle and Dan retired in 1991 and moved to Custer, SD.