STURGIS | Donald R. McPherson, 92, died Sept. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 5, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the Sturgis Armory. Private family committal services will be at a later date.

