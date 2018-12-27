PHILIP | Ralph McQuirk, 62, died on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in the Emergency Room at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Julie of Philip; son, Elliot (Tracy Enders) McQuirk of Philip; a brother, Phil (Peggy) McQuirk of Vale; two sisters, Genevieve "Genny" McQuirk of Minneapolis, MN, and Nella (Donnie) Love of Amarillo, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, at Rush Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Philip High School Fine Arts Building. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home.
