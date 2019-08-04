{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Alta Eldora McVay, 93, died July 31, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 6, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7, at the church. Burial will follow at Piedmont Cemetery.

