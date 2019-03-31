RAPID CITY | Gary N. Meek was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Williston, ND, and died at 84 years of age on March 24, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
At a young age he started school at the North Dakota School for the Deaf in Devils Lake, ND. In 1958 at the age of 23, he married Jule E. Larson of De Smet, SD. Together they lived in Mohall, then Williston, where they had their first son, David. Soon after they moved to Rapid City and had three more boys, Scott, Bryan and Jeff. Gary worked early on as a printer and farm laborer, but found his skill as a carpenter while working at Riss Brothers Millwork in Rapid City. He was employed for some 35 years, retiring in 1996.
He was one of the founders of the Black Hills Association of the Deaf and devoted much of his time supporting the deaf citizens of Rapid City and the surrounding area, which he enjoyed immensely and gained many friends as a result. He was also a long-time member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spent weekends and vacations hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. He always seemed to have a pet at his side. Perhaps most he loved to tinker in his garage making all sorts of gadgets that he loved to share.
He is survived by four sons, David (Marilyn) Meek of Roseville, CA, Scott Meek of Billings, MT, Bryan (Krista) Meek of Orangevale, CA, and Jeff (Amie) Meek of Gypsum, CO; sister, Nancey Moore of Dallas, TX; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lucille Meek; brothers, Merle, Robert, and Roger; and sisters, Donna and Ruth.
A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held at a later date in Rapid City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Black Hills Association of the Deaf. Please address any cards to The Meeks, 605 Dove Way, Roseville, CA 95661.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
