{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Sally Elizabeth Mehia, 77, died Sept. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 3, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Mehia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments