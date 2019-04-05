RAYMOND | Tom Mehlberg, 61, formerly of Rapid City, died April 2, 2019, in Clark from cancer.
Survivors include April Fitzgerald of Summerset.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, April 6, at Furness Funeral Home in Clark, with prayers said following. Burial will be at Prairie Valley Cemetery in Raymond.
