Try 3 months for $3

RAYMOND | Tom Mehlberg, 61, formerly of Rapid City, died April 2, 2019, in Clark from cancer.

Survivors include April Fitzgerald of Summerset.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, April 6, at Furness Funeral Home in Clark, with prayers said following. Burial will be at Prairie Valley Cemetery in Raymond. 

Celebrate
the life of: Mehlberg, Tom
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments