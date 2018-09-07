Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Lester L. Mehrer, 73, died Sept. 1, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, at St. James Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills 

Celebrate
the life of: Mehrer, Lester L.
