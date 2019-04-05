MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Dawn Marie Mehrer-Messiah strived to always give her best in all she did. She was a successful Psychologist that touched many lives, from foster parents to the foster/adopted children. She was a loved family therapist by many in the Rapid City area.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clarence Bass. She is survived by her mother, Betty Bass; her father, Don Mehrer; children, Beverly, Brandon, Destiny, Brittany, and Armando; sisters, Tina and Yvonne; siblings on her father's side, Bryan, Rhonda, Brenda, Tina, Christina, and Donelle; three grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her faithful four-legged companions, Pizmo and Buddy.
Celebration services and potluck will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City, SD.
