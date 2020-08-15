Meier, Patsy R.

WEST FARGO, N.D. | Patsy R. Meier, 91, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Kinder Care in West Fargo.
Pat was born Jan. 24, 1929 in Florence, WI, to Frank and Ellen (Pittsley) Makor. She attended school in Wisconsin before moving to Champaign, IL, where she lived on the military base. She married Leonard Meier and they made their home in Illinois. She worked at Safeway Groceries in Rapid City, SD, for over 25 years.
She enjoyed being around people and even after retiring she missed the connection she made with people. She had a passion for all things History-related and enjoyed talking about it with her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Paula (Bill) Holgers, WI, Gail Beauchamp, ND, Wendy (Joe) Johnson, WA, Gary (Sandy) Meier, WA, and Chris (Tom) Larson, ND; sister, Nancy (Rick) DeSchepper, WI; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Meier; grandson; Jim Holgers; and brother, Donald Makor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City, SD.
