{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Virginia Meisel, 87, died Aug. 6, 2019.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Meisel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments