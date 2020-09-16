Melvin Anderson

At an early age, Melvin began his lifelong involvement in ranching, and subsequent ventures such as sale barn manager and auctioneer, selling agricultural seed products, leading to raising livestock and breeding bulls on his own ranches, including the No Heart Ranch near Eagle Butte and the 73 Ranch in Wasta. He attended and graduated from the Amour Genetic Engineering Program and went on to establish the Beefmaker Breed and raising Charolais cattle thereby producing seed stock for cattlemen throughout a multi-state area.

In 1957, he married Eileen Bayless and to that union Audey Ray and Melvin Jr. were born. In 1981, Melvin married Dorothy Lee Deering and for the next 39 years they made their home on the 73 Ranch in Wasta. Relocating from the ranch a few years ago, they moved to Rapid City, where they have enjoyed the friendship of new acquaintances.

Throughout his life, Melvin had a wide range of interests including cattle, horses, leather and wood working. He had a lifetime love of rodeo, and had rodeoed when younger. Motivated by his love of the history of West River ranching, and his love of meeting and getting to know the life stories of its people, Melvin began writing the series of his Pony Tracks: Renegades and Ranching on the Rez (2004), recounting his family’s experience, and that of many others, ranching from the early 1900s through the 1950s. He followed this with five additional books, documenting stories of West River life into the early 2000s. Along with his books, Mel was a great storyteller and would captivate listeners with his rich tenor voice and expressive language. In addition to their active ranching life, Melvin and Dorothy began participating in recreations of historic wagon drives throughout the West River area, greatly enjoying the Fort Pierre to Deadwood Trail Drive of 2008, among others. Their well-outfitted restored chuck wagon was a point of satisfaction for them. Mel was known to be very knowledgeable about the history of the livestock industry and the history of cattle drives and spoke often before appreciative audiences.